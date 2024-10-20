WWE Trademarks Two New Terms This Week

WWE filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on October 19 to trademark “WWE LFG” and “WWE Legends & Future Greats” in the “Show about professional wrestling and entertainment services” category.

A show about professional wrestling; the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media

