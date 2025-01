Long-time WWE announcer Michael Cole revealed on Monday night’s Royal Rumble go-home episode of RAW that the transfer window, which began in early December, will end this coming weekend. It was not mentioned when exactly the transfer window would end—immediately after the Rumble or the following day.

Thus far, the transfer window has seen Logan Paul, Bayley and A-Town Down Under go to RAW, and Damian Priest, The Miz, Braun Strowman, Zelina and the Wyatt Sicks go to SmackDown.