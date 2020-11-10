WWE Tribute to the Troops Possibly Airing Next Month

WWE may be bringing back Tribute To The Troops for TV next month. There has been a lot of internal talk about bringing back the TTTT TV special over the last week, according to PWInsider. There’s no word yet on when or where the 2020 Troops Tribute special would air from, but it would air some time in December.

WWE’s Tribute To The Troops has been held annually as a TV special since December 2003, except for last year. WWE actually taped matches and segments with top Superstars and Marines last December at the Marine Corps Air Station New River and Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina, for the 17th annual TTTT special, but it was not taped for TV. Last year marked the first time that the TTTT was taped at a Marine Base.

WWE has aired Tribute To The Troops on either UPN, NBC or the USA Network since 2003. There were rumors on the event possibly airing on the WWE Network last year, but WWE never aired the footage that was taped in North Carolina as it was for locals only. It was seen as very interesting that WWE and the USA Network would pass on airing the event last year as it usually draws more than 1 million viewers on a slow holiday week, plus it brings the kind of PR that WWE goes for.

Stay tuned for updates on the possible 18th annual Tribute To The Troops event. Below is the recap from last year’s event: