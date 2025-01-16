WWE & Triple H Comment On Passing Of Bob Uecker

WWE wrote the following via X regarding today’s news on the passing of WWE Celebrity Wing Hall of Fame inductee Bob Uecker:

WWE is saddened to learn that legendary baseball play-by-play announcer and WWE Hall of Famer Robert George “Bob” Uecker has passed away.



WWE extends its condolences to Uecker’s family, friends and fans.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque wrote the following on his X page:

One of the most entertaining voices ever…and an even better person. Rest in peace to a @WWE Legend, Hall of Famer, and great friend.

WWE is saddened to learn that legendary baseball play-by-play announcer and WWE Hall of Famer Robert George “Bob” Uecker has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Uecker’s family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/hi8ZaMhZWZ — WWE (@WWE) January 16, 2025