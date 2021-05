As reported before, Daniel Bryan’s WWE contract reportedly expired last week or was set to expire as he lost the Career vs. Title match to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on SmackDown.

Now F4Wonline.com reports that Bryan’s contract did expire on Friday. It was noted that WWE is “pushing hard” for Bryan to sign a new contract.

There’s no word yet on what Bryan is planning, or if a new deal has been reached.

