WWE TV Tapings Scheduled For The Performance Center After Wrestlemania

The next set of WWE TV tapings are scheduled for Friday, April 10, according to PWInsider. The tapings are set to be held at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

These tapings would be for the April 10 SmackDown on FOX episode, which is the post-WrestleMania 36 edition of the show. The WWE 205 Live episode for that night will likely be taped as well.

As noted, WWE taped the post-WrestleMania edition of RAW this past week at the Performance Center. That is usually the biggest RAW of the year, but it will be interesting to see how things end up this year. PWInsider noted that it’s confirmed the April 8 WWE NXT episode was also taped this past week. That show will feature the Women’s Ladder Match to crown a new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, plus Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano, which Triple H announced for an “empty building” somewhere.

WWE will not be able to tape in Orange County, Florida, where the Performance Center and Full Sail University are, until Thursday, April 9 due to the “stay at home” order that went into effect on Thursday night to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. WWE made sure to tape what they needed before that order began. WWE is expected to continue taping at the Performance Center and Full Sail after the post-WrestleMania shows.