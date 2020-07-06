WWE Tweaks Extreme Rules Pay Per View Tag Line Again

WWE has once again changed the name to this month’s Extreme Rules pay per view on their official website preview. The show is now being titled, “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.” Details can be seen in the image below.

WWE previously titled the pay per view “Extreme Rules: The Horror Show.”

Here is the current card for the event:

– Drew McIntyre versus Dolph Ziggler for the WWE championship

– Bray Wyatt versus Braun Strowman in a Swamp Fight for the Universal championship

– Bayley versus Nikki Cross for the SmackDown women’s championship

– Sasha Banks versus Asuka for the Raw women’s championship

Extreme Rules is scheduled to take place on July 19, 2020 at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.