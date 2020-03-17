WWE Tweets & Delete Cryptic Post

The official WWE Twitter account made a cryptic upside down tweet today.
The text in tweet reads, “pɹɐǝH ǝq llᴉM ɥʇnɹ┴ ǝɥ┴”
This translates to “The Truth Will be Heard”
There’s no word yet on what this new teaser tweet is for, but we will keep you updated.
UPDATE, 3:20PM ET: WWE quickly deleted the cryptic tweet after it was live for around 10 minutes. The WWE Twitter profile photo was also changed from a solid black background, back to the WWE logo.
The WWE Twitter bio was also changed to the following: “Expose. W a t c h i n g. //”
The bio has been changed back but you can see the screenshot below:
You can see the full tweet and screenshot below:
pɹɐǝH ǝq llᴉM ɥʇnɹ┴ ǝɥ┴
— WWE (@WWE) March 17, 2020