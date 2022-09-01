WWE Tweets Previous Banned Word While AEW and Others Make Similar Posts

WWE issued a random tweet that contained a word that former Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon had previously banned.

WWE posted a tweet this evening that says nothing more than “wrestling,” as seen below.

In a related development, the official AEW On TV account tweeted a single word, “elite.”

If these are error tweets, which have occurred in the past, the posts would have been removed by this point.

It’s interesting to note that on the same day and roughly the same time other well-known brands posted similar content, WWE tweeted “wrestling,” and AEW tweeted “elite.” CNN tweeted “breaking news,” as can be seen in the screenshots below, while Variety merely wrote “movie” in one of their tweets. This could represent a new Twitter marketing strategy.

The latest tweet from WWE follows news that the company had lifted its long-standing restrictions on the use of the terms “wrestler” and “wrestling” now that Triple H is serving as Executive Vice President of Talent Relations and Head of Creative.

According to reports from within WWE, many people were pleased that “wrestler” and “wrestling” could be used on TV. During a promo on the August 15 RAW, Drew McIntyre used the words “wrestlers,” “wrestling,” and “wrestle,” while Natalya recently added “wrestler” to her Twitter bio, and WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther posted a picture of himself with the caption “PRO WRESTLING CHAMPION.”

In his April 11 RAW promo, Cody Rhodes used “wrestlers” and “championship belts,” but he later stated that he had been fined for doing so. This was before McMahon’s retirement in late July.

The cause of today’s “wrestling” tweet is unknown as of yet, but we’ll keep you informed. Below are screenshots of the CNN and Variety tweets, along with the complete AEW and WWE tweets:

