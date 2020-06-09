WWE U.S. Championship Match Announced For Backlash

Andrade defeated Kevin Owens and Angel Garza on tonight’s WWE Raw to become the next challenger for United States Champion Apollo Crews. Andrade will get his next championship shot at Backlash this Sunday 6/14. Here is the updated line up for Backlash-

-WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley

-WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs. The Miz and John Morrison

-Edge vs. Randy Orton

-Raw Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Nia Jax

-WWE Women’s Tag Champions Bayley and Sasha Banks vs. Iiconics vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

-WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews vs. Andrade

-Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus