WWE U.S. Title Invitational Matches Announced For Tonight’s SmackDown

The WWE United States Championship Invitational gets started tonight.

Ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, the company has announced the WWE United States Championship Invitational will kick off with AJ Styles vs. Santos Escobar vs. Butch vs. Grayson Waller.

The winner will advance to the July 28 SmackDown to face the winner of next week’s Fatal 4 Way to determine a new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Austin Theory.

