WWE Unhappy With Employees Raising Saudi Arabia Concerns Ahead Of Crown Jewel

WWE is reportedly unhappy that some non-wrestling employees have publicly expressed concerns about traveling to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel 2026 amid the ongoing security situation in the region.

During a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the reported internal reaction to employees voicing their reluctance to travel to Riyadh, where the premium live event remains scheduled for November 7.

Online reports have suggested that some WWE staff members shared their concerns on social media, although the original posts have not been independently verified.

According to Meltzer, WWE officials were not pleased that the concerns had become public, as the company reportedly wants to maintain a united position regarding the event.

“I heard that WWE wasn’t thrilled that some of the employees, non-wrestlers, did actually talk about not wanting to go because they want that united front. And not one wrestler said a word, which doesn’t surprise me because if they did, there would be repercussions. It’d be stupid to do so. It’s not your fight. But I would expect that they can’t be thrilled about this.”

Meltzer’s comments about potential repercussions were his assessment of the situation, rather than confirmation that WWE had threatened or disciplined any performers.

The discussion also turned to reports that WWE has considered a backup location in the United States should circumstances prevent Crown Jewel from taking place in Saudi Arabia.

Bryan Alvarez previously reported that a potential alternative venue was under consideration, although WWE has not publicly confirmed any contingency arrangements.

Meltzer maintained that a backup plan exists but suggested that WWE would be reluctant to acknowledge it publicly because of the possible implications for its relationship with Saudi officials.

“They will not even publicly say that there’s a backup plan, there is, but they can’t publicly say it because if they publicly say it, it sounds like they’re wavering on going. And they can’t have that out because then the Saudis and Turki will be very upset at them for having that out.”

He continued by arguing that maintaining alternative arrangements would be a reasonable precaution given the circumstances.

“That’s why no one talks about the idea of a backup plan, and they deny it. But to not have a backup plan, you would have to be incompetent, and if there is anything that the people that run WWE are, incompetent is not one of those things.”

The latest reports come amid heightened security concerns in Saudi Arabia following recent violence in the region, including deadly strikes targeting Riyadh’s airport.

Despite the uncertainty, WWE continues to advertise Crown Jewel for November 7 in Riyadh, with no official changes announced to the event’s date or location.

The reported employee concerns and potential contingency plans remain unconfirmed by WWE, and the company has not publicly indicated that Crown Jewel will be postponed or relocated.