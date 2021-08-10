WWE United States Championship Match Announced For SummerSlam

Sheamus defending the WWE United States Championship against Damian Priest is now official for the SummerSlam PPV.

The match was confirmed on tonight’s RAW after Priest laid down the challenge & Sheamus accepted.

WWE SummerSlam is scheduled for Saturday 8/21 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Here is the updated line up after tonight’s RAW-

WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. John Cena

WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (C) vs. Goldberg

RAW Women’s Championship Triple Threat: Nikki A.S.H. (C) vs. Charlotte vs. Rhea Ripley

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (C) vs. The Mysterios

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs. Sasha Banks

Edge vs. Seth Rollins

WWE United States Championship Match: Sheamus (C) vs. Damian Priest