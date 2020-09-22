WWE United States Championship Match Confirmed For Clash Of Champions

The feud between Apollo Crews and WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley will continue at WWE’s “Clash of Champions: Gold Rush” PPV and the title will be on the line.
Here is the updated card for Sunday’s PPV-
Ambulance Match for the WWE Title – Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c)
WWE Universal Title Match – Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns (c)
SmackDown Women’s Title Match – Nikki Cross vs. Bayley (c)
WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match – Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)
SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match – Lucha House Party vs. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura (c)
Triple Threat Ladder Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title – AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn vs. Jeff Hardy (c)
RAW Tag Team Titles Match – Andrade and Angel Garza vs. The Street Profits (c)
WWE United States Title Match – Apollo Crews vs. Bobby Lashley (c)
Kickoff Pre-show: RAW Women’s Title Match – Zelina Vega vs. Asuka (c)