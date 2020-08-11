WWE Universal Championship Match Confirmed For SummerSlam

WWE has officially announced “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman for SummerSlam. WWE also confirmed that the Universal Title will be on the line. The match confirmation just came as RAW hit the air tonight. Friday’s SmackDown on FOX saw Strowman taunt The Fiend from the big screen, while The Fiend was in the ring with Alexa Bliss. You can see video from the segment above.

The 2020 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view is scheduled for August 23, and a location will be announced soon. Below is the current SummerSlam card:

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Andrade and Angel Garza vs. The Street Profits (c)

WWE United States Title Match

MVP vs. Apollo Crews (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks (c)

Match will be confirmed if Asuka can defeat Bayley tonight.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

TBD vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Bayley (c)

Bayley will defend against the winner of next Friday’s Triple Brand Battle Royal winner.

Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins