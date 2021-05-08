WWE Universal Championship Match Confirmed For WrestleMania Backlash

WWE has announced Cesaro vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at the WrestleMania Backlash PPV.

Tonight’s SmackDown featured Cesaro defeating Seth Rollins and per the stipulation Cesaro has earned a championship match with Reigns at the PPV.

Below is the current card for the WrestleMania Backlash PPV on 5/16 from the Yuengling Center-

-WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Cesaro

-WWE Championship Triple Threat: Bobby Lashley (C) vs. Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre

-RAW Women’s Championship Triple Threat: Rhea Ripley (C) vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair

-SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs. Bayley

-SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler (C) vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio