WWE Universal Championship Match For The Backlash PPV

WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman is set to defend his title in a Handicap Match at the upcoming WWE Backlash pay-per-view. Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX opened with Strowman interrupting The Miz and John Morrison on The Dirt Sheet. He then defeated The Miz in singles action, and was challenged by Morrison to a Handicap Match at Backlash, with the title on the line. Strowman accepted the challenge.

It was believed that Strowman would defend against The Fiend next as he recently retained over Bray Wyatt at Money In the Bank, but it looks like The Fiend vs. Strowman will have to wait.

The 2020 WWE Backlash pay-per-view will take place on June 14, reportedly from the closed-set WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Below is the current Backlash card:

WWE Title Match

Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

Handicap Match for the WWE Universal Title

The Miz and John Morrison vs. Braun Strowman (c)

Edge vs. Randy Orton