WWE Untold Special Featuring Bayley Versus Sasha Banks

In a report provided by WWE Network News, there will be a new episode of WWE Untold showcasing the series between Bayley and Sasha Banks in NXT. The new episode debuts on Saturday, August 22 on the WWE Network. The upcoming special will focus on their match from NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn.
