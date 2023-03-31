WWE Unveils Complete Finished Set Design For WrestleMania Goes Hollywood (Video)

It’s time!

The road to WrestleMania Goes Hollywood winds down tonight, and with that in mind, the set design for the two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” has been completed.

Ahead of tonight’s WrestleMania SmackDown “go-home” show and WWE Hall of Fame 2023 induction ceremony, which officially kicks off WrestleMania Weekend for 2023, the company has released a special video showing off the set design inside SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. for WrestleMania 39.

Check out the complete WrestleMania 39 set design in the video embedded below courtesy of the official WWE YouTube channel.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on 4/1 and 4/2 for live WrestleMania Goes Hollywood results coverage from Inglewood, CA.