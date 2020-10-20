WWE Up For Several Cynopsis Awards

WWE has been nominated for 17 Cynopsis Digital Awards.
The Cynopsis Digital Awards honor the best in online video content, advertising, talent and digital media. WWE’s nominations include Best Overall Social Media Marketing Campaign, Best Sports Web Series for The Bump, Best Documentary for the WWE 24 special on WWE Hall of Famer Edge and the WWE 24 special on RAW Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, Best New Web Series for The R-Truth Game Show, Best Host In a Sports-Related Web Series of Channel for The Undertaker’s Last Ride, and Best COVID-19 Awareness Campaign for WWE Partners with Americares for COVID-19 Relief Efforts, among others. Kayla Braxton was nominated for two awards – Best Host In a Sports-Related Web Series or Channel, and Best Host In a Web Series or Channel. Two WWE podcasts were also nominated for awards – After The Bell with Corey Graves and Feel The Power with The New Day for Best Podcast/Audio Series. In addition to the 17 nominations, WWE Advanced Media Executive Vice President Jayar Donlan was recognized as an honoree for Cynopsis’ Digital “It List” Awards.
The 8th annual Cynopsis Digital Awards will be held virtually on Tuesday, December 1. Below is WWE’s full announcement with all 17 nominations:
WWE named finalist for 17 Cynopsis Digital Awards
WWE was named a finalist for 17 Cynopsis Digital Awards, which will be held virtually on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
The Cynopsis Digital Awards have been honoring the best in online video content, advertising, talent and digital media’s movers and shakers for eight years.
WWE’s nominees include Undertaker: The Last Ride, WWE 24 – Edge: The Second Mountain, WWE 24 – Kofi Kingston: The Year of Return, The R-Truth Game Show, WWE’s The Bump, WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves, WWE’s The New Day: Feel the Power, and more.
Additionally, WWE Advanced Media EVP Jayar Donlan was recognized as an honoree for Cynopsis’ Digital “It List” Awards, which recognize the most innovative executives in digital medial who excel in digital content, marketing, advertising, social media and online content.
See below for the complete list of WWE’s 17 nominations.
* Spotlight Category: Best Overall Social Media Marketing Campaign
Company: WWE
* Category: Best Host in a Sports-Related Web Series or Channel
Entry: Kayla Braxton
Company: WWE
* Category: Best Host in a Web Series or Channel
Entry: Kayla Braxton
Company: WWE
* Category: Best Sports Web Series
Entry: The Bump
Company: WWE
* Category: Best Companion Video for TV Show
Entry: Kofi Kingston’s Journey to Becoming the UpUpDownDown Champion (WWE 24 Exclusive)
Company: WWE
* Category: Best Short Form Comedic Video
Entry: Kofi Kingston’s Journey to Becoming the UpUpDownDown Champion (WWE 24 Exclusive)
Company: WWE
* Category: Best Documentary (Single or Series)
Entry: WWE 24 – Edge: The Second Mountain
Company: WWE
* Category: Best Documentary (Single or Series)
Entry: WWE 24 – Kofi Kingston: The Year of Return
Company: WWE
* Category: Best Host in a Sports-Related Web Series or Channel
Entry: Undertaker: The Last Ride
Company: WWE Network
* Category: Best New Web Series
Entry: The R-Truth Game Show
Company: WWE
* Category: Best Web Video or Series
Entry: The R-Truth Game Show
Company: WWE
* Category: Best Branded Integration in a Web Series
Entry: UpUpDownDown Championship Live Stream – WWE Survivor Series
Company: WWE
* Category: Best Category-Specific YouTube Channel
Entry: UpUpDownDown YouTube Channel
Company: WWE
* Category: Best Podcast/Audio Series
Entry: WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves
Company: WWE
* Category: Best Podcast/Audio Series
Entry: WWE’s The New Day: Feel the Power
Company: WWE
* Category: Best Covid-19 Awareness Campaign
Entry: WWE Partners With Americares For Covid-19 Relief Efforts
Company: WWE & Americares
* Category: Best Short Form Video with a Social Good Message
Entry: Kid Power Up Series
Company: WWE & UNICEF USA