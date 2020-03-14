WWE Update On Rob Gronkowski Coming In Soon

Rob Gronkowski’s WWE status was addressed during tonight’s special SmackDown on FOX episode from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Announce team Michael Cole and Triple H replayed the WWE Backstage segment where Gronk’s WWE negotiations were discussed. Cole then confirmed that the former New England Patriots tight end is coming to WWE to work as a Superstar.

Gronk’s good friend Mojo Rawley then joined Cole and Triple H at the announce table, noting that he talked to Gronk today and while Gronk has not signed his WWE contract, the rumors are true and Gronk is coming to WWE. Mojo then confirmed that Gronk will be appearing during next week’s SmackDown on FOX, which is scheduled for New Orleans but will probably end up airing from the Performance Center due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mojo also confirmed that he will be appearing on SmackDown with Gronk next week. Mojo is still a member of the RAW roster but it looks like that could change to his good friend signing with the company to work the blue brand.

As we’ve noted, it was reported that Gronk has already signed with WWE and that next Friday’s SmackDown appearance will lead to another appearance at WrestleMania 36. Word has been that Gronk will not actually wrestle at WrestleMania 36, but the storyline that begins at that show will lead to his first match. It was reported today, via the Wrestling Observer, that Gronk could end up wrestling his first match at WWE SummerSlam from Boston in August, which would be fitting as Gronk spent his entire NFL career with the Patriots.

Stay tuned for updates on Gronk’s WWE future. Below are a few shots of Mojo on tonight’s SmackDown with Cole and Triple H: