WWE US Title Match Set for Backlash Kickoff Show

WWE confirmed the US Championship match between Andrade and Apollo Crews will take place during the Kickoff Show for Backlash. You can view the announcement below:

The #USTitle is on the line TONIGHT on the #WWEBacklash Kickoff Show as @WWEApollo defends against @AndradeCienWWE! Don't miss the BACKLASH KICKOFF SHOW starting tonight at 6 ET/3 PT on the award-winning @WWENetwork!https://t.co/YVrMiDu8gh — WWE (@WWE) June 14, 2020

Apollo Crews vs. Andrade – United States Championship Match (Kickoff Match)

Apollo Crews began his reign as United States Champion hunting for a worthy challenger; now the man whom he took the title from wants to end the search for him. Crews will face Andrade for the United States Title tonight on the WWE Backlash Kickoff Show after the former champion won a Triple Threat Match on Raw to earn the opportunity.

In a matchup with Kevin Owens and Angel Garza, Andrade capitalized on an opening provided by a KO Stunner to Garza and pinned his close friend to claim his place in the championship match. The week prior, Crews teamed with Owens to defeat Andrade & Garza in red brand tag team action.

Will Crews continue his dominance over Andrade and extend his reign? Will the simmering tensions within Zelina Vega’s stable take Andrade’s focus away from the task at hand?

