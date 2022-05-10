WWE Uses Old Crowd Footage For Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss Video Package

Over the years, WWE has been known for piping in crowd noise during events. It has also been determined that WWE recycles old crowd footage.

Wrestling superfan Michael Corcoran aka “Brock Lesnar Guy” published a video of himself reacting to the Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss video package from Wrestlemania Backlash 2022. Corcoran watched footage of himself being shown at ringside after Moss threw Corbin into the ring post on an episode of Smackdown. However, the footage of Corcoran was actually from a 2012 John Cena promo when he was reacting to a line Cena said about The Rock.