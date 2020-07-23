WWE Using Hashtag As Part Of Storyline

WWE announced the following:

Naomi set to continue the conversation on “Miz TV”

The Miz & John Morrison always have the finger on the pulse of sports-entertainment, and they’ll be joined by last week’s center of attention when Naomi stops by “Miz TV.”

Naomi set social media aglow last week after her loss to Lacey Evans led many in the WWE Universe to back up the exuberant Superstar. The Sassy Southern Belle gained control of the match by tying Naomi’s hair to the ropes and then landing a Woman’s Right to get the victory.

What will Naomi have to say about last week’s loss and the reaction from the WWE Universe?

Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown on FOX at 8/7 C to catch the latest edition of “Miz TV.”

WWE is referencing the hashtag #NaomiDeservesBetter which trended on Twitter after Lacey Evans defeated Naomi in a short match. The finish did not resonate well with fans that feel Naomi isn’t being utilized properly.