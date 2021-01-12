WWE Using Live Crowd Members For NXT This Week

You can expect to see a minor change in the crowd for this week’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

WWE has been sending invitations to fans who have previously signed up for the ThunderDome viewing experience, encouraging them to sign up for Wednesday’s live NXT taping.

This is a different approach for the NXT crowds as it will be the first time WWE has used a live virtual crowd for the black & gold brand. Since WWE began using the Capitol Wrestling Center for NXT and 205 Live shows last year, fans appearing on the LED screens have been archived footage from previous RAW, SmackDown and pay-per-view events held in the ThunderDome.

There are just two matches confirmed for this week’s NXT as of this writing, both first round matches in the 2021 NXT Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic – The Undisputed Era vs. Breezango, and Ever-Rise vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans.