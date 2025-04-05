WWE Veteran Hints At Retirement, Says He Has Been Doing This For Too Long

WWE veteran and Alpha Academy member Akira Tozawa took to his Twitter (X) account and revealed it has been 20 years since his first match in pro wrestling. Then, he teased a possible retirement down the line by saying maybe he has been doing this for too long.
Tozawa wrote, “It’s been 20 years since my first match. Maybe I’ve been doing this for too long…”
It's been 20 years since my first match.
Maybe I've been doing this for too long… pic.twitter.com/nEezw8xwET
