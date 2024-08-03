WWE Veteran Re-Signs With The Company

According to Bryan Curtis of The Ringer, WWE veteran Michael Cole has re-signed with the company.

Cole signed his new contract with the company sometime in the spring, which will keep him in WWE as the company’s voice for the foreseeable future.

There is no word yet on the specifics of Cole’s agreement with the WWE, but updates will be provided once it is made available.

Since joining the WWE back in 1997, Cole has taken on various roles, including backstage interviewer, in-ring performer and announcer. He has been a prominent figure in WWE as part of the commentary team since 1998 and currently serves as the lead play-by-play announcer on RAW, alongside Pat McAfee.