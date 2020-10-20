WWE Virtual Meet And Greets Announced For This Weekend

WWE Virtual Meet & Greets will be returning for Hell In a Cell weekend. WWE announced today that AJ Styles, Rhea Ripley, Kevin Owens, RAW Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston and Johnny Gargano for virtual meet & greet sessions this coming Friday, Sunday and Monday.

Tickets for the virtual meet & greets will go on sale tomorrow, Wednesday, at 12 noon ET. A price for the HIAC sessions has not been announced as of this writing, but the SummerSlam sessions were $125 each. The ticket includes a 2-minute private one-on-one video chat with the Superstar you choose, downloadable video of your session, and the opportunity to purchase exclusive personalized autographed items.

Here is WWE’s full announcement-

WWE Virtual Meet & Greets are back for WWE Hell in a Cell weekend

WWE Virtual Meet & Greets are your chance to chat one-on-one with your favorite WWE Superstars! This brand-new fan event gives you the opportunity to have an experience with a WWE Superstar like never before from the comfort of your own home.

All Virtual Meet & Greets are recorded so you will be able to keep the memory forever!

The next round of WWE Virtual Meet & Greets will take place this Friday, Oct. 23-Monday, Oct. 26. Tickets will be available here Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 12 p.m. ET!

Ticket includes:

* 2-minute private one-on-one video with selected WWE Superstar

* Downloadable video of your meet & greets available within 48 hours of the event

* Purchase exclusive personalized autographed items

Schedule

* Friday, Oct. 23

– AJ Styles: 1 p.m. ET

– Rhea Ripley: 3:30 p.m. ET

* Sunday, Oct. 25

– Kevin Owens: 1 p.m. ET

* Monday, Oct. 26

– Kofi Kingston: 1 p.m. ET

– Johnny Gargano: 3:30 p.m. ET

We highly recommend that you use a laptop or desktop computer and have a strong, stable internet connection. You may use a mobile device as long as it has a front facing camera and a microphone.

Please make sure that you test your equipment and internet connection before your scheduled video chat.

For a full list of FAQs, click here.

WWE is not responsible for your internet or hardware issues. No refunds will be given if you miss your video chat session or if you are removed from the video chat due to inappropriate behavior.

Talent subject to change

*Does not include applicable fees.