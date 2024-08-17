WWE vs. AEW War Returns For One Night On 12/28 In Orlando, FL.

It was announced by WWE this week that following the August 16 episode of SmackDown, the company will return to the Kia Center in Orlando, FL. for their WWE Holiday Live Tour on the same night and location as the AEW Worlds End 2024 pay-per-view.

WWE will be running the Kia Center in Orlando, FL. on December 28 for their Holiday Live Tour show, while AEW Worlds End 2024 on pay-per-view will be in the same market, as All Elite Wrestling runs the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando on 12/28 as well.