WWE Wanted Bandido’s Phone Number Before the End of His AEW Dynamite Match

Bandido had a lot of interest in him even before his debut in AEW was over.

On the latest episode of Dynamite, the luchador competed in his first ever AEW match, in which he challenged Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship. The Philadelphia crowd responded enthusiastically to the luchador’s performance by roaring their approval.

Bandido entered the Jericho fight as a free agent. The outstanding performance of the former PWG World Champion was reportedly so impressive, as stated by Bryan Alvarez on Friday’s edition of Wrestling Observer Live, that WWE asked to get his number before his Dynamite debut was even finished.

After Bandido’s match on Dynamite, AEW made him an offer for a full-time position, as was previously reported. There is no word on whether he has signed with the promotion yet.