WWE Wants NXT To Defeat AEW Dynamite In A Specific Demo Rating

AEW Dynamite virtually always defeated WWE NXT in the ratings during the Wednesday Night Wars, until WWE switched NXT to Tuesday night.

WWE has boosted the number of main roster stars sent to NXT in the last year in order to enhance television ratings and provide more experienced talent to work with the rookie wrestlers.

WWE CEO Nick Khan is credited with devising this plan, which has resulted in the promotion of World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and The Judgment Day to NXT in recent months.

As PWMania.com previously reported, some people want to see NXT beat Dynamite in the ratings while also increasing ratings in the hopes of earning a greater payoff for the developmental brand’s media rights.

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE is hoping to beat Dynamite in the 18-34 demographic rating. Advertisers are looking for the 18-49 demographic.

Meltzer said, “That should do a very good number [bringing in Rey Mysterio and Judgment Day again this week].”

Bryan Alvarez added, “It should do a really big number. Rey Mysterio is going to NXT.”

Meltzer continued, “The thing I keep hearing is their goal, which is to beat Dynamite in 18-34 some week. And, not this last week, but the week before, they were pretty close. So, we’ll see.”

