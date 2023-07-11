WWE Was Concerned About The Length Of The Tribal Chief Segment’s Trial

The Trial of the Tribal Chief segment with Roman Reigns, The Usos, Paul Heyman, and Solo Sikoa lasted nearly 40 minutes on last Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

It was a rare long segment on WWE television, but it paid off as the segment continued to boost Smackdown’s ratings, reaching a peak of 3 million viewers.

The show averaged 2.561 million viewers on FOX, with a 0.76 rating in the crucial 18-49 demographic, the highest key demo viewership since December 2020, when they had a lead-in with an NFL game on Christmas. With that exception, it was the highest since March 2020.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that WWE was concerned about the length of the segment.

“They brought that thing up too. Yeah. There was some other stuff too. I mean they, it was interesting because there were a couple of notes on that. Number one is, if there was a lot of concern, you know, debate going in, if going 30 minutes with that segment, you know, 35 minutes was overkill. They did it. And now, with the benefit of hindsight, it wasn’t because the number, you know, grew and grew and grew. And then after that, the rest of the show didn’t do anything special after that. It was just that. And, the other thing was is that Jey Uso’s, the one who’s getting the next title shot at Summerslam, which is a major show, but for the long-term story, I mean, they had solo throw around Jey, throw ’em over the table, you know, destroy ’em and everything like that. Now, Jey did get revenge at the end of the show with the 10-chair shots. But the point is that this was not just, you know, like usually when they have when you got.,” Meltzer stated.

