WWE Was Reportedly Interested In Signing Impact Wrestling Star

With reports of his Impact Wrestling contract expiring, Moose recently teased a possible run with WWE NXT or AEW.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com wrote that “the belief among those I’ve spoken to is that he’s come to terms on a new deal” with Impact. Fightful Select noted that Moose’s new contract with Impact is reportedly for two years through the summer of 2023 and a “significant improvement” over his previous deal.

WWE reportedly expressed interest in signing Moose but things didn’t materialize with Fightful noting the following:

“We’re told that there were hope that Moose could get signed and head straight to the main roster.”

Wrestlers that sign with WWE usually go to the NXT brand before the main roster. However, there have been exceptions with AJ Styles being notable.