WWE Will Begin Moving To Their New Corporate HQ Soon

WWE is getting ready to relocate to its new headquarters, which will be at 707 Washington Boulevard in Stamford, Connecticut. This move has been planned for years but has been put off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously, a company representative told CTinsider that the move would start toward the end of the first quarter of 2023.

WWE will start relocating its first group of employees to the new building later this month, according to an update from Pwinsider.com. They were informed, “that the plan is to have those first divisions of the company in place at the new building by the end of March.”

As the new headquarters is still undergoing renovations, WWE will move its departments gradually to the new building. Additionally, the company wants everything to go as smoothly as possible. There is a target completion date of “2023 or early 2024, but there is no hard date targeted to have everyone in the new HQ.”

WWE had over 800 employees at Titan Towers at the time of the CTinsider article’s publication, though that number has decreased as a result of layoffs following Vince McMahon’s return and cost-cutting measures taken by the company as it searches for a potential buyer.

WWE has been headquartered in Titan Tower since 1985. Over the years, WWE has filmed a variety of things there, including show intros, segments, a Super Bowl commercial, and the 2020 Money in the Bank ladder matches.