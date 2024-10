PWInsider.com reports that WWE is planning to hold a double TV taping once a month going forward due to the international shows they will be having.

Last week’s episode of Monday Night RAW featured a double TV taping that saw two episodes of the show being taped due to the upcoming European tour.

The company will be having another double television taping on Friday, October 25th for SmackDown in Brooklyn, New York due to the talents heading to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel the week after.