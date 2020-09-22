WWE won multiple awards at the Cablefax FAXIES 2020 event. They won one award for their social media team, and another for WWE Advanced Media EVP Jayar Donlad.
Here are full details issued by WWE:
WWE wins at prestigious Cablefax FAXIES
WWE captured several honors at the prestigious Cablefax FAXIES 2020.
WWE Advanced Media EVP Jayar Donlan won for Digital Executive of the Year, while WWE’s Social Media team also claimed the victory for Overall Social Presence. In the Overall Social Presence category, WWE bested MTV’s “Wild ‘N Out” and Crown Media Family Networks’ “When Calls the Heart Facebook Live.”
Additionally, WWE’s partnership with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society came in second place for Social Good Campaign, while WWE Network’s WWE 24 took third place for Use of Video/Moving Image.