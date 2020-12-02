WWE Wins Award For Covid-19 Awareness Campaign

WWE announced the following:

WWE enjoyed a big night at the Cynopsis Model D & It List Awards, capturing a quintet of wins at the digital ceremony!

Cynopsis has been honoring the best in online video content, advertising, talent and digital media’s movers and shakers for eight years.

WWE earned the victory in “Spotlight Category: Best Overall Social Media Marketing Campaign.” WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves also got some hardware for “Best Podcast/Audio Series.” Kofi Kingston’s Journey to Becoming the UpUpDownDown Champion (WWE 24 Exclusive) captured the victory for “Best Short Form Comedic Video.” WWE’s The Bump rounded out WWE’s monumental evening by being named “Best Sports Web Series.”

WWE Partners with Americares for COVID-19 Relief Efforts also won “Best COVID-19 Awareness Campaign.”

Additionally, WWE Advanced Media EVP Jayar Donlan was recognized on the Cynopsis’ “It List,” which acknowledge the most innovative executives in digital medial who excel in digital content, marketing, advertising, social media and online content.