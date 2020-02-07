WWE Wins Award for Digital Series, Honorable Mention for Another Show

– WWE’s “My Son/Daughter is a WWE Superstar” online series has won a Best of the Best Award from Cynopsis Media, for the Best Sports Related Documentary Series. Honorable mentions for the award for WWE Chronicle and the “40 Days” series for the Canelo vs. Jacobs fight. “My Son/Daughter is a WWE Superstar” can be found on the WWE Network or on YouTube. WWE featured Finn Balor, Alexa Bliss, RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins, and The Miz in season 1. Season 2 featured Nia Jax, Kevin Owens, WWE Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman, Titus O’Neil, Mandy Rose, and Carmella. Below is WWE’s announcement on the award:

– Below are highlights from this week’s WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network. The show featured Eddie Dennis vs. Trent Seven in a Steel Corners Street Fight, Tyler Bate vs. A-Kid, Piper Niven vs. Dani Luna, Pretty Deadly vs. Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter, and more.

– As noted, WWE taped Cedric Alexander vs. Shelton Benjamin plus Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins vs. Luke Gallows on Monday in Salt Lake City for this week’s WWE Main Even episode, which premieres tonight on Hulu at 9pm ET. Cedric took to Twitter this afternoon and hyped his match with Benjamin. He noted that Main Event commentator Mickie James loved the match.

He wrote, “I’ve been a wrestling fan my whole life. One of the men I looked up to as a young man was and still is @Sheltyb803. In my 10 plus year career we’ve each other wrestled around the world and every time it blows my mind how blessed I am to share the ring with someone who I consider A hero and a friend. But anyway go watch our latest match from @WWE #MainEvent! @MickieJames loved it so you know it’s good [grinning face & smiling eyes emoji]”