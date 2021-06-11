WWE Wins Awards From Cablefax

WWE announced today that they won two Cablefax FAXIES Awards. The Undertaker 30th anniversary won the award for best social media campaign, and the ThunderDome won the award for best new product or launch.

Undertaker’s 30th Anniversary earned the win for “Social Media Campaign,” while the WWE ThunderDome was victorious in “New Product or Launch.”

The FAXIES, which “recognize excellence in PR and marketing across the industry,” were held in a digital ceremony.