WWE Wins Big At 15TH Annual W3 Awards

WWE picked up a total of 41 wins at the 15th annual w3 Awards. The wins include 5 awards for The New Day’s “Feel The Power” podcast, including the Best In Show award for Best Individual Episode for Podcasts, which was the June 6 episode on racial injustice. Corey Graves’ “After The Bell” podcast also picked up 5 awards.

Here is the full announcement-

WWE wins big at w3 Awards

Receiving more than 3,000 entries from across around the world, the w3 Awards honors outstanding Websites, Marketing, Video, Mobile, Social and Podcasts created by some of the best digital content creators across the industry.

WWE was recognized for its podcasts, as The New Day: Feel the Power won five awards, including the prestigious Best in Show award for Best Individual Episode for Podcasts for the June 6 edition, “A Conversation About Racial Injustice.” The New Day: Feel the Power also won Gold for: Podcasts – General Series – Entertainment for Podcasts, Podcast Features – Best Series for Podcasts, and Podcast Features – Best Host for Podcasts. Additionally, WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves also claimed five wins, including Gold for Podcast Features – Best Individual Episode for Podcasts, Podcast Features – Best Individual Episode for Podcasts, Podcasts – General Series – Sports for Podcasts, and Podcast Features – Best Series for Podcasts.

WWE was well-represented in the Social & YouTube portion of the awards, highlighted by a Gold trophy for Social Features – Best Social Presence. WWE Instagram, WWE Snapchat, WWE YouTube and WWE TikTok all captured a pair of victories, while WWE Facebook and WWE Twitter each won once.

WWE Network also won big, capturing 16 awards, including Gold for Undertaker: The Last Ride, Ruthless Aggression, World’s Strongest Man: The Mark Henry Story, WWE 24: Edge – The Second Mountain, WWE 24: Revolutionary – The Year of Ronda Rousey, WWE 24: WrestleMania New York and Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions: The Undertaker.

WWE’s The Bump also earned a quartet of wins, including Gold for General Video – Entertainment for Video, and Silver for Best Web Personality/Host for Video, which was won by Kayla Braxton.

For more on the w3 Awards and to see the complete list of winners chosen by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, visit w3award.com/winners/gallery.

For a list of all 41 of WWE’s wins, see below:

PODCASTS (10)

* 2020 W3 AWARDS BEST IN SHOW

Podcast Features – Best Individual Episode for Podcasts

WWE’s The New Day: Feel The Power – “A Conversation About Racial Injustice” (6/8/20)

* 2020 W3 AWARDS GOLD

Podcasts – General Series – Entertainment for Podcasts

WWE’s The New Day: Feel The Power

* 2020 W3 AWARDS GOLD

Podcast Features – Best Series for Podcasts

WWE’s The New Day: Feel The Power

* 2020 W3 AWARDS GOLD

Podcast Features – Best Host for Podcasts

WWE’s The New Day: Feel The Power

* 2020 W3 AWARDS GOLD

Podcast Features – Best Individual Episode for Podcasts

WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves: Return of The GOAT | Featuring: John Cena

* 2020 W3 AWARDS GOLD

Podcast Features – Best Individual Episode for Podcasts

WWE’s The New Day: Feel The Power – “Are the Usos Really Twins?”

* 2020 W3 AWARDS GOLD

Podcasts – General Series – Sports for Podcasts

WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves

* 2020 W3 AWARDS SILVER

Podcast Features – Best Series for Podcasts

WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves

* 2020 W3 AWARDS SILVER

Podcast Features – Best Host for Podcasts

Corey Graves

* 2020 W3 AWARDS SILVER

Podcast Features – Best Individual Episode for Podcasts

WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves: Three Decades of The Deadman | Featuring: The Undertaker

SOCIAL & YOUTUBE (11)

* 2020 W3 AWARDS GOLD

Social Features – Best Social Presence for Social

Social – Social Features – Best Social Presence: WWE Social Media

* 2020 W3 AWARDS GOLD

Social Content & Marketing – Arts & Entertainment for Social

WWE on Instagram

* 2020 W3 AWARDS SILVER

Social Content & Marketing – Sports for Social

WWE on Instagram

* 2020 W3 AWARDS GOLD

Social Content & Marketing – Arts & Entertainment for Social

WWE on Snapchat

* 2020 W3 AWARDS SILVER

Social Content & Marketing – Sports for Social

WWE on Snapchat

* 2020 W3 AWARDS GOLD

Social Content & Marketing – Sports for Social

WWE on Twitter

* 2020 W3 AWARDS SILVER

Social Content & Marketing – Arts & Entertainment for Social

WWE on Facebook

* 2020 W3 AWARDS SILVER

Social Content & Marketing – Arts & Entertainment for Social

WWE on YouTube

* 2020 W3 AWARDS SILVER

Social Content & Marketing – Sports for Social

WWE on YouTube

* 2020 W3 AWARDS SILVER

Social Content & Marketing – Arts & Entertainment for Social

WWE on TikTok

* 2020 W3 AWARDS SILVER

Social Content & Marketing – Sports for Social

WWE on TikTok

WWE NETWORK (16)

* 2020 W3 AWARDS GOLD

General Video – Sports for Video

World’s Strongest Man: The Mark Henry Story (WWE Network)

* 2020 W3 AWARDS SILVER

General Video – Documentary – Long Form for Video

World’s Strongest Man: The Mark Henry Story (WWE Network

* 2020 W3 AWARDS GOLD

General Video – Entertainment for Video

Undertaker: The Last Ride (WWE Network)

* 2020 W3 AWARDS GOLD

General Video – Sports for Video

WWE 24: Edge – The Second Mountain (WWE Network)

* 2020 W3 AWARDS SILVER

General Video – Documentary – Long Form for Video

WWE 24: Edge – The Second Mountain (WWE Network)

* 2020 W3 AWARDS GOLD

General Video – Sports for Video

WWE 24: Revolutionary – The Year of Ronda Rousey (WWE Network)

* 2020 W3 AWARDS GOLD

General Video – Sports for Video

Ruthless Aggression (WWE Network)

* 2020 W3 AWARDS GOLD

General Video – Entertainment for Video

WWE 24: WrestleMania New York (WWE Network)

* 2020 W3 AWARDS GOLD

General Video – Interview for Video

Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions: The Undertaker (WWE Network)

* 2020 W3 AWARDS SILVER

General Video – Documentary – Long Form for Video

WWE 24: R-Truth (WWE Network)

* 2020 W3 AWARDS SILVER

General Video – Documentary – Long Form for Video

WWE Untold: Rodzilla Runs Wild (WWE Network)

* 2020 W3 AWARDS SILVER

General Video – Documentary – Long Form for Video

Ruthless Aggression: It’s Time To Shake Things Up (WWE Network)

* 2020 W3 AWARDS SILVER

General Video – Documentary – Long Form for Video

WWE 24: Batista – Dream Chaser (WWE Network)

* 2020 W3 AWARDS SILVER

General Video – Documentary – Long Form for Video

WWE 24: Kofi Kingston – The Year of Return (WWE Network)

* 2020 W3 AWARDS SILVER

General Video – Documentary – Long Form for Video

WWE Chronicle: Drew McIntyre (WWE Network)

* 2020 W3 AWARDS SILVER

General Video – Documentary – Long Form for Video

A Future WWE: The FCW Story (WWE Network)

THE BUMP (4)

* 2020 W3 AWARDS GOLD

General Video – Entertainment for Video

WWE’s The Bump

* 2020 W3 AWARDS SILVER

General Video – Interview for Video

WWE’s The Bump

* 2020 W3 AWARDS SILVER

General Video – Live Streaming for Video

WWE’s The Bump

* 2020 W3 AWARDS SILVER

Video Features – Best Web Personality/Host for Video

Kayla Braxton for WWE’s The Bump