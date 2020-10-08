WWE Wishes Happy Birthday To The Miz And Mike Rome

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– WWE RAW announcer Mike Rome turns 39 years old today while WWE SmackDown Superstar The Miz turns 40, and former WWE Superstar Paul Burchill turns 41.

WWE tweeted the following to wish a Happy Birthday to Rome and Miz, and posted the latest WWE Playlist episode with Miz’s most savage mic burns:

