The Riott Squad vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax has been officially announced for the WWE Clash of Champions PPV on 9/27.

Here is the updated Clash of Champions card-

-WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton

-WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jey Uso

-SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley (c) vs. Nikki Cross

-Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan