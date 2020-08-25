WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match Confirmed For Payback

Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax will challenge Sasha Banks & Bayley for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at Sunday’s WWE Payback pay-per-view. WWE Payback will take place this Sunday from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Below is the current card:

No Holds Barred Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (c)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Bobby Lashley vs. Apollo Crews (c)