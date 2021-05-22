WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Rematch On RAW, Bobby Lashley Segment

WWE has announced a match and a segment for Monday’s RAW episode on the USA Network. RAW will see WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka defend their titles against the former champions, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.

This will be the second rematch for Baszler and Jax. This week’s RAW saw Natalya and Snuka retain their titles after an explosion that was apparently created by Alexa Bliss and Lilly from the stage. That explosion knocked Reginald to the floor, which led to WWE keeping him off tonight’s SmackDown. There’s no word on why Jax and Baszler are getting another rematch next Monday. Jax and Baszler dropped the titles to Natalya and Tamina on last Friday’s Throwback SmackDown episode. This second rematch was announced during tonight’s SmackDown, which saw Jax, Baszler and Bayley defeat Natalya, Snuka and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair when Baszler made Natalya submit.

As seen below, Jax and Baszler spoke with Megan Morant after the show and ranted about being mistreated. Jax noted that Reginald was absent due to the burns he suffered in the explosion on Monday night. They called Morant a knock-off Sarah Schreiber, and then promised to become three-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions on RAW.

It was announced that Monday’s RAW will also feature a segment with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. The Allmighty will be reacting to how Drew McIntyre used MVP’s cane to help Kofi Kingston win Lashley’s non-title Open Challenge this past Monday night in the main event.