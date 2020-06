WWE has announced The Iiconics vs. Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss vs. Women’s Tag Team Champions Bayley and Sasha Banks for Backlash on 6/14. Here is the updated Backlash PPV card:

-WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley

-WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs. The Miz and John Morrison

-Edge vs. Randy Orton

-Raw Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Nia Jax

-WWE Women’s Tag Champions Bayley and Sasha Banks vs. Iiconics vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

-Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus