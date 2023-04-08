WWE Women’s Tag-Team Title Match Set For RAW (4/10/2023)

You can officially pencil in a championship match for next week’s WWE Monday Night Raw show.

The WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championship will be on-the-line on the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network this Monday night.

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan defeated the team of Natalya and Shotzi to earn themselves a shot at the reigning title-holders Becky Lynch and Lita on the April 10 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

