WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Vacated On SmackDown, Raw To Feature Title Match

The WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions are currently vacant.

On this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, it was announced that Liv Morgan suffered an injury last week and as a result, she and Raquel Rodriguez have vacated their WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships due to Morgan being sidelined for an extended period of time.

It was then revealed that a Fatal-4-Way tag-team match will take place in two weeks on WWE Monday Night Raw to determine the new WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions.

The match will feature Raquel Rodriguez and a partner of her choosing taking on Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler, Bayley & Iyo Sky and Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green in a WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championship Fatal-4-Way match.

