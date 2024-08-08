WWE Working On New “Short-Form Content”

At today’s TKO Group Q2 2024 conference call, TKO President Mark Shapiro revealed an interesting nugget of information as it relates to WWE.

According to the TKO executive, WWE is in the process of creating “short-form content” for “other content providers.”

“The creativity of Paul Levesque on the WWE side,” Shapiro began. “That’s a tall order. He has a Friday night show [SmackDown], a Monday night show [Raw], NXT.”

He continued, “We’re talking with other content providers on more short-form content, a bunch of deals that Nick Khan is currently working on and we’ll announce in due time.”