WWE Working On Vince McMahon Documentary For Netflix

WWE has confirmed that a new film on WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is in the works. Nick Khan, WWE’s new President & Chief Revenue Officer, noted during today’s Q3 2020 earnings call that WWE has signed a “groundbreaking new deal” with Netflix. WWE is selling the multi-part documentary that will cover Vince’s life.

The deal is groundbreaking because it is one of the highest-budgeted documentaries in Netflix history, according to Khan.

There’s no word yet on the documentary title or release date. Khan noted that Bill Simmons will executive produce the project, while Chris Smith, who directed Netflix’s Fyre Fest documentary, will produce along with WWE Studios.