WWE Working Social Media Storyline With Baron Corbin In Las Vegas

Baron Corbin’s week at the casinos in Las Vegas has played out on his Twitter account and word is that this will be a social media storyline that ties into Friday’s SmackDown on FOX.

You can see Corbin’s Vegas-related tweets below. PWInsider reports that this is a company social media storyline that will play out all week, and then there will be some sort of story twist on SmackDown.

WWE reportedly filmed a lot of content with Corbin in Vegas over the weekend. At one point there were plans to film Corbin content with illusionist Criss Angel in Vegas, but there’s no word on if that happened or not.

Corbin lost to Big E in the SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show match on Saturday, where Big E took back possession of his Money In the Bank briefcase. Corbin then did a backstage segment where he was insulted by Logan Paul.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Corbin’s related tweets below:

My career is over and I have to declare bankruptcy…also @LoganPaul sucks and I hate him! #worstdayofmylife https://t.co/yLodBSuvgq — THE KING IS DEAD (@BaronCorbinWWE) August 22, 2021

FORGET EVERYTHING I SAID! I LOVE LAS VEGAS!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xdLlVt05r2 — THE KING IS DEAD (@BaronCorbinWWE) August 22, 2021

IM STILL GOING! I CAN’T BE STOPPED! I LOVEEEEEE LAS VEGAS! pic.twitter.com/1CoB8SCRZs — THE KING IS DEAD (@BaronCorbinWWE) August 23, 2021

They’re gonna have to start calling me President Corbin, because were only staying at the Presidential Suite! LUCK IS ON MY SIDE! pic.twitter.com/t1knSPTpM0 — THE KING IS DEAD (@BaronCorbinWWE) August 23, 2021